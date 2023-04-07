Join the party that’s right up your street.

Eden Project Communities invite any residents and local groups that are planning Coronation celebrations or June community events to come and join their workshops or just pop in to meet them and collect resources at an event near you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re planning to host a Big Lunch during the Month of Community or you’re hosting a Coronation celebration, head to the roadshow and collect your free resources, including a letter from the King.

To mark Coronation Day on May 6, 2023, the Eden Project is encouraging people to throw their own street parties or attend a roadshow close to you, with a host of events happening across the province to mark the occasion

Most Popular

You’ll receive craft workshop ideas, green thinking ideas, money saving and fundraising ideas.

There’s also professional photography and voucher giveaway opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Roadshow events are taking place at:

Bangor: in association with Ards and North Down Borough Council on Friday 14 April from 10am until 2pm at Hamilton Road Community Hub, Mills Road, Bangor.

Ballymena: in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on Tuesday 18 April from 5pm to 9pm at Ballykeel Community House, Lewis Park, Ballymena.

Larne: in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on Wednesday 19 April from 5pm to 8pm at Larne Market Yard, Station Road, Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine: in association with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on Thursday 20 April from 4pm to 6pm at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin, 66 Cloonavin Green, Coleraine.

Derry~Londonderry: in association with Derry and Strabane District Council on Friday 21 April from 2pm to 4pm at Cathedral Youth Club, 96-98 The Fountain, Derry~Londonderry.

Antrim: in association with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday 24 April from 5pm to 7pm at Stiles Community Centre, 11 Fountain Hill, Antrim.

Ballynahinch: in association with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council on Tuesday 25 April from 10am to 2pm at Market House, The Square, Ballynahinch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn: in association with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council on Wednesday 26 April from 2pm to 4pm at Bridge Community Centre, 50 Railway Street, Lisburn.

Dundonald: in association with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council on Wednesday 26 April from 6pm to 8pm at Enler Community Centre, Unit 8 Enler Complex, Craigleith Drive, Dundonald.

Bessbrook: in association with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council on Thursday 27 April from 10am to 2pm at Bessbrook Community Centre, 8 Mill Road, Bessbrook.

Newtownabbey: in association with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Friday 28 April from 2pm to 4pm at Mossley Pavilion, Newtownabbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To register your attendance at your nearest roadshow, click here.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland regional manager, said: “We’re excited to meet representatives of community groups, individuals planning to get together with neighbours, school teachers, youth leaders and anyone getting ready to organise a Big Lunch this summer.

“It makes sense during this cost of living crisis to keep costs down and give Big Lunch organisers the option to collect their resources directly and it gives Eden Project Communities representatives a great opportunity to meet people face to face who have registered to host a Big Lunch on their doorstep, in their street or in their local community. They can come along and collect their Big Lunch resources and share details of their Big Lunch plans with us over a cup of tea.”

The Coronation Big Lunch will form part of the celebrations for His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend between 6-8 May, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tens of thousands of events are expected to take place across the UK, bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together in celebration and friendship, and raising community spirits as part of this historic occasion.

To register a Coronation Big Lunch and receive a letter from His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort, click here.

For children aged 16 and under, there is a fun way to get them talking about the Coronation and the King’s love of environment and positive action.

A photo competition which they can get involved in at home, school or in a childrens’ setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can share photos of homemade wild crowns, made using items found in nature, for a chance to win commemorative Pawprint Coronation Big Lunch badges and a Big Lunch food voucher for the child’s community.

For more information and to register, click here.

Month of Community runs throughout June and people can host a Big Lunch at any time during the month.

Last year, a whopping 20 million people took part in Month of Community to cheer volunteers, connect with their neighbours, welcome refugees, support carers, raise awareness of loneliness, or simply to say thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen Consort has been Patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.