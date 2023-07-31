Honey Fair returns to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens for an 'un-bee-lievable' weekend
The Food Demo Stage will be hosted by UTV’s Rita Fitzgerald, talking through recipes with a fantastic line-up of chefs and local producers. This year will see chef Paula McIntyre return to the stage to prepare a delicious three-course meal inspired by all things honey.
More local producers than ever before will showcase their products, each including local honey, which are available for sweet-toothed visitors to purchase throughout the weekend.
Visitors can also learn more about the important role honeybees play in our environment in the ‘Bee Inspired’ area, which has grown to host 13 different organisations this year.
Beekeepers from across Northern Ireland, including Hillsborough Castle and Gardens’ very own beekeeper, Gwen Earnshaw, will bring samples from their own hives, whilst she will host a ‘planting for pollinators’ information tent.
New for this year, families can take part in Babee Bop, a fun-filled ‘baby rave’ for little ones, whilst there’ll be live music from the Unholy Gospel Band to Martello Jazz.
Laura McCorry, head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said: “We hope that this weekend of music, feasting, entertainment and education will empower visitors to do their bit to live sustainably, support local producers, and protect bees in Northern Ireland.”
Tickets are now on sale for the unique event, which is supported by the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.