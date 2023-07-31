Head of Hillsborough Castle, Laura McCorry is pictured with Chef Paula McIntyre who will headline the chef demo stage at the Hillsborough Honey Fair, with UTV’s Rita Fitzgerald who will host a series of local chefs, returning to create a dish inspired by honey, as the popular event returns for its third year on August 5 and 6

The Food Demo Stage will be hosted by UTV’s Rita Fitzgerald, talking through recipes with a fantastic line-up of chefs and local producers. This year will see chef Paula McIntyre return to the stage to prepare a delicious three-course meal inspired by all things honey.

More local producers than ever before will showcase their products, each including local honey, which are available for sweet-toothed visitors to purchase throughout the weekend.

Visitors can also learn more about the important role honeybees play in our environment in the ‘Bee Inspired’ area, which has grown to host 13 different organisations this year.

Beekeepers from across Northern Ireland, including Hillsborough Castle and Gardens’ very own beekeeper, Gwen Earnshaw, will bring samples from their own hives, whilst she will host a ‘planting for pollinators’ information tent.

New for this year, families can take part in Babee Bop, a fun-filled ‘baby rave’ for little ones, whilst there’ll be live music from the Unholy Gospel Band to Martello Jazz.

Laura McCorry, head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said: “We hope that this weekend of music, feasting, entertainment and education will empower visitors to do their bit to live sustainably, support local producers, and protect bees in Northern Ireland.”