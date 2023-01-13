How to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi Belfast Vital show at Boucher Road Playing Fields on Sunday September 3

Lewis will return to Belfast for his second show of the year following his instant sell-out SSE Arena show in January.

Tickets go on sale to the public next Friday – January 20 – at 9am local time from ticketmaster.ie and the Three customer 48 hour pre-sale starts at 9am on Wednesday, January 18.

It’s been a whirlwind return for Lewis, rocketing straight to the top of the UK singles chart in September with comeback single ‘Forget Me’ - his third UK number 1 which quickly became Gold-certified.

Lewis Capaldi will play his biggest ever show in Belfast

He also sold out his upcoming 2023 UK arena tour in seconds, with further shows around the world selling out in record time, as well as recently being crowned the ‘King Of Streaming’ as his global hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ became the UK’s most streamed song of all time.‘Pointless’ arrives as one of his earliest compositions for the new album, written on the first day with Steve Mac. With Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid also on the session, the trio were working on one song (“which hasn’t made the cut”) when Lewis’ collaborators mentioned a verse they’d previously begun writing with Ed Sheeran.