How to get tickets for Norah Jones Belfast Waterfront Hall concert on November 13

Norah Jones by Shervin Lainez

The nine-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pianist is back in Europe for the first time since 2018 and she will visit Belfast on Monday, November 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March) 24 at 10am via www.ticketmaster.ie and www.waterfront.co.uk

Norah Jones first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of ‘Come Away With Me’, her self-described “moody little record” that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 Grammy Awards.

Since then, Jones has sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide.

She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums – Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020), the live album ‘Til We Meet Again (2021), and her holiday album I Dream Of Christmas (2021) – as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper.

The 2010 compilation …Featuring Norah Jones showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Outkast, and Herbie Hancock.

