News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Iconic Eighties singer Tony Hadley set to perform at the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon Live Lounge in Larne this August

Half marathon runners and non-runners alike are to celebrate the finale of a weekend of running on Sunday, August 27, with an evening of music as the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon Live Lounge boasts headliner, Tony Hadley.
By Helen McGurk
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST- 2 min read
Tony Hadley to perform in Larne this AugustTony Hadley to perform in Larne this August
Tony Hadley to perform in Larne this August

Celebrating over 40 years in music, the 63-year-old will be performing songs from his solo career such as last year’s release ‘Because of You’, as well as Spandau Ballet classics, ‘True’ and Through The Barricades’.

Speaking of ‘Through the Barricades’, Hadley said “It’s my favourite of all our songs to perform in Northern Ireland. It actually has a Belfast connection, as it was written about a guy in Belfast whose friend had been killed in the Troubles. It was such a tragic story and the song resonates with a lot of people to this day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hadley, who last performed in Belfast in 2015, said: “The Northern Irish crowds are something else. It’s been too long and I can’t wait to feel that energy again!”

With the Live Lounge kicking off at 6pm, the former Spandau Ballet front man will be supported by local artists Brendan Quinn, Jackie Rainey, and Paul Sexton. Larne’s favourite Mark Dobbin is compere and DJ.

Most Popular

    The Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon was first held in 2020 and has not only been successfully granted the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race status, one of only two in the UK and Ireland, but now holds the number one half marathon ranking in the U.K. and number two in the world.

    Hailed as one of the world’s fastest half marathons, with the route following the picturesque Antrim coastline, participants can wind down in the evening with their family and friends. Concert organiser, Ruth McIlroy, said: “Our event gets bigger and better each year! It’s a family friendly event, with food and drink available, so it appeals to everyone. We’re expecting a big crowd this year, as Tony Hadley is such an iconic singer, so make sure to get your tickets well in advance!”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets are on sale now, priced at £20 for adults, £5 for youths (13-17 years) and under 12s are free. Reserve your place for the ticket only event at antrimcoasthalfmarathon.com. The website includes details on a shuttle service running from Belfast to the event.

    Related topics:BelfastLarne