Tony Hadley to perform in Larne this August

Celebrating over 40 years in music, the 63-year-old will be performing songs from his solo career such as last year’s release ‘Because of You’, as well as Spandau Ballet classics, ‘True’ and Through The Barricades’.

Speaking of ‘Through the Barricades’, Hadley said “It’s my favourite of all our songs to perform in Northern Ireland. It actually has a Belfast connection, as it was written about a guy in Belfast whose friend had been killed in the Troubles. It was such a tragic story and the song resonates with a lot of people to this day.”

Hadley, who last performed in Belfast in 2015, said: “The Northern Irish crowds are something else. It’s been too long and I can’t wait to feel that energy again!”

With the Live Lounge kicking off at 6pm, the former Spandau Ballet front man will be supported by local artists Brendan Quinn, Jackie Rainey, and Paul Sexton. Larne’s favourite Mark Dobbin is compere and DJ.

The Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon was first held in 2020 and has not only been successfully granted the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race status, one of only two in the UK and Ireland, but now holds the number one half marathon ranking in the U.K. and number two in the world.

Hailed as one of the world’s fastest half marathons, with the route following the picturesque Antrim coastline, participants can wind down in the evening with their family and friends. Concert organiser, Ruth McIlroy, said: “Our event gets bigger and better each year! It’s a family friendly event, with food and drink available, so it appeals to everyone. We’re expecting a big crowd this year, as Tony Hadley is such an iconic singer, so make sure to get your tickets well in advance!”

