Blink-182 are set to perform at Belfast’s SSE Arena on September 2, 2023 as part of a huge world-wide tour that will take them across North America, Latin America and Europe after a ten year period of inactivity.

They will be supported by The Story So Far and tickets for the gig will go on sale from Monday (October 17) at 10am and can be purchased here.

The band’s new single Edging will drop on Friday, October 14 and you can watch the announcement video here.

The multi-platinum, award winning group are set to embark on a colossal global outing with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide trek includes their first ever performances in Latin America along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.

The band will also drop their new single Edging this Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the US, including Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake and the 2023 edition of We Were Young with Green Day, among others.

Blink-182 are Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

Since their humble beginnings nearly 30 years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, Blink-182 have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation.