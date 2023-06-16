Game of Thrones star Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand in the ultra-popular HBO fantasy series, will visit the Studio Tour based on the show in Banbridge at the end of the month.

The display will feature a dress worn by her character, as well as costumes worn by her in-show daughters and Dorne guard.

The battle armour worn by Ellaria’s lover Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), in his now infamous showdown with The Mountain in Season 4, will also be included in the collection.

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sands in Game of Thrones. The actress is set to visit the show's Studio Tour in Banbridge later this month

The GoT studio tour at Linen Mill Studios allows visitors to walk through some of the elaborate sets featured in the hit show, including mock landscapes of Winterfell and King’s Landing.

Props from the series such as dragons, giants and weapons are already on display for fans to observe.

Varma said in a statement ahead of her guest appearance: "It simply had to happen, a Studio Tour where Game of Thrones was filmed, celebrating the making of a remarkable TV series that millions loved."

She added: "It will be special being there and launching a new Dorne costume display. I have fond memories of filming on Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland."

Indira’s character in the show, Ellaria Sand, is the paramour to Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) and mother to several of his daughters born out of wedlock, the Sand Snakes.

After the death of her lover in a duel at the hands of Ser Gregor Clegane, she is sent into deep mourning, although her subsequent characterisation differs between the bestselling novels by George RR Martin and the hugely successful TV adaptation.

In the novels, she sues for peace, seeking an end to the cycle of revenge.

