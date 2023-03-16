In the late 15th century, John Blanke, a young black musician of exceptional talent, left the ancient city of Granada and made his way to the court of Henry VII of England.

There he forged a surprising musical bond with the child who would become the infamous Henry VIII, best known for his number of wives and ruthlessness in the seat of power.

These two extraordinary young men forge an unlikely friendship and the play traces how they make that difficult and fraught odyssey towards adulthood while being full of passionate intensity and humour as they try to come to an understanding of love, sex, politics and what it means to be a man.

Sam Claridge and Corey Montague-Sholey in The Trumpet & The King

Performed by two outstanding young actors, who effortlessly create all the characters of their Tudor world, ‘The Trumpet & The King’ is a play about music, belonging and friendship across religious and cultural divides, which will draw you effortlessly into the dramatic world of the early Tudors.

Meticulously researched, this compelling historical drama, written and directed here in Northern Ireland by esteemed playwright Andrea Montgomery, who is known for her giant Northern Irish Shakespearean projects, is bound to be a compelling tale about friendship, cultural identity, race, masculinity and power.

