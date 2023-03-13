White and fellow director Tom Berkeley led a chorus of Happy Birthday for the film’s star after it won best live action short film at the Oscars.

This year the biggest night in the show business calendar, taking place on March 12, also marks Martin’s 31st birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking backstage in the winners’ room, he told the PA news agency that he had wanted to create an “extra special moment” for Martin, by having the Oscars’ audience sing to him on his birthday.

(L-R) Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, Seamus O'Hara, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film award for "An Irish Goodbye" and guest attend the Governors Ball during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Most Popular

“Our man James Martin who is the beating heart of our film, it’s his birthday today (and) this was always the second most important thing of the day,” he said.

“We just wanted to make sure he had an extra special moment so it was amazing to have everyone singing for him at the Dolby Theatre – how ridiculous!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Irish Goodbye, which was shot on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield, follows the story of two estranged brothers, played by Martin and Seamus O’Hara, who come together after their mother’s death to fulfil her bucket list.

Martin took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre to collect the award alongside his team, dressed in a leopard print blazer.

“It is this man’s birthday,” Berkeley told the star-studded audience.

“He is out here in Hollywood wearing a leopard print suit jacket. We would love to use the rest of our time up here to sing for James.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Famous faces including fellow Irish star Colin Farrell were seen joining in the song, which was followed by cheers and a round of applause.

Martin previously told the PA news agency that having the two big events coincide was like “a Cinderella story”.

“The timing of it has been just perfect. You know, you can’t plan somebody’s birthday to be on the Oscars,” he said.

“So it’s a big day, (but) I just want to enjoy it really, just enjoy the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I mean, it’s not every day that you go to LA for the Oscars.”