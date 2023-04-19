The second series of BBC drama The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan has started production in Dublin.

A new cast is confirmed to join the Holywood man and Australian actress Danielle Macdonald.

The six-part thriller which is created and written by Jack and Harry Williams, is produced by the award-winning Two Brothers Pictures.

Holywood-born Jamie Dornan has begun filming the second series of The Tourist with a host of new co-stars in Dublin. PIC: BBC

BBC reported that joining Jamie and Danielle will be Conor MacNeill (Industry, The Fall), Olwen Fouéré (Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Northman), Francis Magee (Justice League, Then You Run), and Mark McKenna (Sing Street, One of Us is Lying).

Also joining are Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings, Outlander), and Nessa Matthews (Neon, HEN).

Series two also sees Greg Larsen reprise his role as Ethan Krum.

The BBC said: "After their adventure in the Australian Outback, The Tourist’s epic second series follows Dornan and Macdonald’s characters Elliot and Helen as they travel to Ireland together.

"In an attempt to rediscover Elliot’s roots following his memory loss, they’re dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life and are confronted by friends and foes both old and new, including Niamh Cassidy (Olwen Fouéré) and the McDonnell family – Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh), Orla (Nessa Matthews), Fergal (Mark McKenna), and Frank (Francis Magee).

"Detective Ruairi Slater (Conor MacNeill) becomes embroiled in the crossfire between the McDonnells and the Cassidys as the secrets of the family rivalry unravel."

Writers of the seriesHarry and Jack Williams said: "We’re so excited to take Elliot and Helen to Ireland, where they will meet a host of dark and off beat new characters. With a stellar cast to match, we can’t wait for it all to be brought to life."

Sarah Hammond and Daniel Walker, executive Ppoducers for Two Brothers Pictures added: "Harry and Jack create worlds and characters like no one else - and this series of the Tourist is no different. We’re delighted to have drawn such a talented cast and crew to deliver on this fresh and exciting second series."