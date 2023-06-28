Holywood-born Jamie Dornan, star of Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and TV dramas The Fall and The Tourist, has recently commented on swirling rumours that he is in the running to play the next James Bond, but for now the 41-year-old is starring in Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’ produced by and also starring Gal Gadot, who describes the psychological thriller as “extremely epic”.

The handsome actor and father-of-three, who is married to musician Amelia Warner, will play Parker, an MI6 agent, alongside Alia Bhatt as hacker Keya Dhawan.

The blockbuster is based on an original screenplay (written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder), and sees its titular spy tasked with keeping a mysterious MacGuffin called “The Heart” from getting into the wrong hands.

Peaky Blinders' Tom Harper is in the director's seat.

The movie premieres on the popular streaming service on August 11, 2023 and its star and producer Gal Gadot has previously said it's “gonna be extremely epic".

Netflix said: "Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer in HEART OF STONE. Only on Netflix August 11.

"Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart."

Jamie Dornan as MI6 agent Parker in Heart of Stone produced by Gal Gadot which is available to watch on Netflix from August 11

The cast of Heart of Stone also includes Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready.