News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect

Jamie Dornan to play MI6 agent in Netflix psychological thriller Heart of Stone

‘Heart of Stone’ is produced by Gal Gadot and drops on August 11, 2023
By Joanne Savage
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

Holywood-born Jamie Dornan, star of Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and TV dramas The Fall and The Tourist, has recently commented on swirling rumours that he is in the running to play the next James Bond, but for now the 41-year-old is starring in Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’ produced by and also starring Gal Gadot, who describes the psychological thriller as “extremely epic”.

The handsome actor and father-of-three, who is married to musician Amelia Warner, will play Parker, an MI6 agent, alongside Alia Bhatt as hacker Keya Dhawan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The blockbuster is based on an original screenplay (written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder), and sees its titular spy tasked with keeping a mysterious MacGuffin called “The Heart” from getting into the wrong hands.

Most Popular

    Peaky Blinders' Tom Harper is in the director's seat.

    The movie premieres on the popular streaming service on August 11, 2023 and its star and producer Gal Gadot has previously said it's “gonna be extremely epic".

    Netflix said: "Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer in HEART OF STONE. Only on Netflix August 11.

    "Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart."

    Jamie Dornan as MI6 agent Parker in Heart of Stone produced by Gal Gadot which is available to watch on Netflix from August 11Jamie Dornan as MI6 agent Parker in Heart of Stone produced by Gal Gadot which is available to watch on Netflix from August 11
    Jamie Dornan as MI6 agent Parker in Heart of Stone produced by Gal Gadot which is available to watch on Netflix from August 11
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The cast of Heart of Stone also includes Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready.

    Holywood/Hollywood hearthrob Jamie added in relation to his current movie career: "There's so much going on and it's so big scale."

    Related topics:Netflix