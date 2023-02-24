It was recently announced that the Monty Python’s Flying Circus actor – who starred in the original series as hotel owner Basil Fawlty – is making the reboot in collaboration with Spinal Tapfilmmaker Rob Reiner.

Cleese, 83, and Camilla, 39, will write and star in the revival, which is currently in development.

The actor told fans that the forthcoming series – which follows Basil discovering he has a secret daughter and struggling to navigate the modern world – won’t be an “anti-woke nightmare”. He also ruled out BBC hosting the series.

John Cleese is collaborating with his daughter Camilla (39) on the new reboot of Fawlty Towers in which they will both star

News of the reboot divided fans of the original series, with many critics urging that Fawlty Towers should be left alone.

Cleese responded to the criticism with a sarcastic apology posted to Twitter on Monday (February 20).

“I must apologise,” he wrote. “I had no idea that the idea of writing a new sitcom with my daughter would cause so much anger and distress.

“I truly meant no harm. Naively, I thought it might be fun. But I feel terrible about having released this idea of negative emotion. Please forgive me.”

John Cleese, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in Fawlty Towers, 1979

As well as Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, and Matthew George will serve on the show as executive producers.

The news of a revival comes as somewhat of a surprise given that Cleese appeared to dismiss the possibility during an interview with The Independent in 2018.

"You wanted Fawlty Towers to be as good as possible, and it’s done and you’re proud of it, and then you suddenly realise that the bar has now got too high,” he said.

“If I ever tried to do a Fawlty Towers-type sitcom again, everyone would say, ‘Well, it’s got its moments, but it’s not as good as Fawlty Towers’, so there’s not much point in doing that. You have to do different things.”

The original Fawlty Towers was written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, and originally broadcast on BBC Two in 1975 and 1979.

