World renowned author and mathematician John Lennox to speak at major Christian conference in Belfast.

The Oxford University Professor of Mathematics will address the Sing! Europe Conference on Friday 16 June, which will be hosted by Grammy nominated hymn-writers, Keith and Kristyn Getty.

The event kickstarts the pair's ‘Sing! World Tour’, which begins at the same venue the day afterwards; the special four-hour conference will feature teaching, creative artistry and singing from classical and gospel musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh born John Lennox will join the line-up of performers and guest speakers as one of the best known speakers and authors on science, philosophy, and religion.

He has written a wealth of prominent books on the subjects and has debated leading scientists and authors including Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens and Peter Singer.

Most Popular

Keith and Kristyn Getty founded the Sing! Conference in 2017 which welcomes over 10,000 people to Nashville each September along with a global online audience and translations into 13 languages.

The hymn-writing duo will now bring the conference to Belfast before embarking on their first world tour that will take them to the Sydney Opera House, and the Star Theatre in Singapore before leading music at the Fourth Lausanne Congress in South Korea in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Lennox said: “I am delighted to be speaking at this year’s Sing! Europe Conference in Belfast which I am sure will be a calendar highlight for many.

"Having grown up in Northern Ireland, it will be a privilege to speak at the SSE Arena and to support Keith and Kristyn’s fantastic work which through music, connects people to their faith in way that I never could”.

Keith Getty OBE added: “Kristyn and I are so excited to return home and bring the Sing! Conference to Belfast next month before we embark on our first world tour.

"It will be a tremendous honour to once again join with a home crowd to lift up our voices and engage in vital conversations about the beauty of songs and the power of hymns in our local church contexts, around the globe, and into future generations”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having followed and admired Professor Lennox’s work for a long time, we are so pleased that he is able to join us and address the first Sing! Europe Conference.

"I am certain that he will add much value to the conference which already has an impressive line-up of performers and speakers. John’s insightful input to this year’s theme of The Great Commission is something that should not be missed”.