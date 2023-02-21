There are plenty of Easter activities at National Trust properties in NI

From getting active in the great outdoors, to spotting the signs of spring, and experiencing nature bursting into life at the places the National Trust cares for there are lots of Easter trails to choose from.

Every National Trust Easter trail is different and celebrates nature, history and beauty. Follow winding garden paths, crash along muddy woodland trails or time travel with adventures to castles, towers, and mansions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And of course, each National Trust Easter trail ends with a chocolate egg, or vegan and free from egg, made in the UK using cocoa that’s responsibly sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

National Trust Easter egg trails cost £3 per child, plus normal National Trust admission/free entry for National Trust members.

Most Popular

Easter at National Trust NI:

Castle Ward, County Down

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter adventure trail, April 1–17

Bike hire and 21 miles of multi-use trails

Strolling through this 820-acre walled demesne takes you along trails that wind their way through atmospheric woodland (famous for its spring bluebell displays), parkland and gardens, offering impressive views over Strangford Lough and the surrounding countryside. The quirky 18th century house, designed as a combination of two completely different styles: gothic on one facade and Palladian on the other and farmyard that doubled up as Game of Thrones’ Winterfell add to the charm of the grounds. The Easter trail celebrates the arrival of spring with nods to the new birds visiting the shore and the arrival of cheery spring blooms.

Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a tour around the Mansion House or visit the Cornmill and clocktower in the farmyard.

Stay: The Potter’s Cottage sleeps four plus two dogs and is in what was the working farmyard of Castle Ward Estate, on the shores of Strangford Lough. Or stay on a film-set location for Game of Thrones in a 14-sleeper bunkhouse.

Mount Stewart, County Down

Easter adventure trail, April 1-15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mount Stewart is one of Northern Ireland’s most celebrated gardens, a world class garden much loved for its originality and unrivalled collections of plants. A place of the imagination, the Formal Garden around the house is themed using plants from all round the world. While the Pleasure Ground surrounding the Lake is a semi natural woodland garden containing many rare plants which thrive in the mild climate of the Ards Peninsula. The Easter trail will celebrate the arrival of spring, with opportunities to sniff out Wild Garlic, and the chance to spot a variety of southern migratory birds, including swallows, singing blackcap and chiffchaff.

Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg

Rowallane Garden, County Down

Easter adventure in nature trail, April 7–16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explore and Play natural play area

Balance bikes available to borrow

Carved from the County Down landscape, Rowallane has grown from 19th century beginnings and remains a place where you can leave the outside world behind and immerse yourself in nature’s beauty. A mix of formal and informal spaces with many unusual vistas and unique plants from across the world. Rowallane Garden is home to a range of spring favourites including daffodils, magnolia and camelia, as well as some fascinating creatures. Take to the Easter trail and look out for frogs and birds, a range of pollinators and insects that call this special place home.

Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Argory, County Armagh

Easter adventure trail, April 3-16

Playpark and balance bikes available to borrow

The Argory was built in the 1820s and its hillside location enjoys peaceful views of the River Blackwater, running wild through its woods deep in the green County Armagh countryside. Even toddlers can get on board in the play area with its huge jungle climbing frame, low ropes challenge, balancing logs, rope swings and a cool zip wire leading from the play area all the way out into the woodland. On the Easter trail take in the colour spring blooms, from blue trailing wisteria to speckled foxgloves and listen out for the low-hum of buzzing pollinators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg

Florence Court, Co Fermanagh

Easter adventure, April 7-14

This 18th century house and gardens are surrounded by thick woodland, with Benaughlin mountain rising in the background. Miles of walking paths and cycling trails wind through the forest to reveal industrial heritage features such as a water-powered sawmill and a blacksmith’s forge. Take to the Easter adventure trail and listen out for the chorus of birds, from resident robins, blackbirds, thrushes and wrens to visiting chiffchaffs and blackcaps. Don’t miss a visit to the two newly restored glasshouses, one celebrates 1930s gardening and the other has been designed for use by the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg

Stay: In the 18th century Butler’s Apartment in the laundry yard in the south wing of Florence Court. Sleeps four.

Castle Coole, Co Fermanagh

Easter adventure,April 7-14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Coole is one of Ireland’s finest Neo-classical houses. Make a day of it and cycle the four miles of trails . Look out of red squirrels as you explore the grounds of Castle Coole. Balance bikes are available to hire for free from visitor reception for younger children to explore. Take the Easter adventure trail to explore the woodland around Castle Coole.

Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg