The Disney+ four-part documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, charts the band’s past four decades as one of the most prominent groups in the world.

It also explores their uncertain future as it picks up in February 2022 amid frontman Bon Jovi navigating a vocal injury which threatens to bring the band to a halt.

Speaking about revisiting the past for the series at its UK premiere in London on Wednesday, Bon Jovi told the PA news agency: “It was emotional but we’re really pleased with the outcome.

“When you have a career that’s spanning its fifth decade, a lot of folks have been on this journey with us.

“Some may have gotten on in the very beginning and, life is what it is, you get off of the train, others got on it at that point.

“There’s going to be a generation of people that are hearing us for the first time on this… (which is) fascinating to me.”

The series is described as a “rare look behind the scenes” into the US rock band and sees Bon Jovi at one of his “most vulnerable moments”.

In 1984, they released their self-titled debut album and went on to create a host of hit records which feature classic tracks including Livin’ On A Prayer, It’s My Life, You Give Love A Bad Name and Thank You For Loving Me.

The documentary series explores this history through 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos that document their journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to playing some of the biggest stages in the world.

It will also revisit the “triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction”.

Last month, the rockers announced they were releasing their 16th studio album Forever on June 7 as part of their anniversary celebrations.

Bon Jovi said the band wanted to mark their 40th milestone with a number of big projects as they felt it “deserved to be recognised”.

He added: “We’re very proud of the new album, I think it’s the best thing we’ve done in 20 years.”

The singer described it as a “joyous record” which was a “pleasure to write and record” for the band.