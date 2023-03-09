The UK’s entry to Eurovision 2023 has been announced as Mae Muller.

The singer-songwriter will represent her country after being selected by the same process as last year, in which the BBC worked with a music management company.

The 25-year-old will perform her track ‘I Wrote a Song’ at the competition in May, in an attempt to follow the success of Sam Ryder in 2022.

25-year-old Mae Muller from Kentish Town will represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which this year will be staged in Liverpool

“Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard!” said Muller. “I’m so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.”

Muller co-created her track with Brit-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson, who has worked with the David Guetta and Karen Poole, the latter having worked with both Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen.

“I wrote the song ‘I Wrote a Song’ a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships,” added Muller, “so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!”

Muller has previously supported Little Mix on their 2019 stadium tour and scored a Top 10 US chart hit with her platinum selling single Better Days, which she performed on NBC’s ever popular The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In 2022, she was nominated at the MTV EMAs and VMAs.

Her music has been streamed millions of times on YouTube and reached over 2bn streams and 5.5m monthly listeners on Spotify.

She was signed to her first record contract while working at a pub.

“BBC Studios are so excited Mae Muller will be flying the UK flag on home turf in this very special Eurovision year,” said Suzy Lamb, managing director of entertainment and music at BBC Studios.

“We could see from the very first time we met her that she is a ball of positive energy and we can’t wait for the rest of Europe and beyond to fall in love with her and her fabulous song.”

The 25-year-old from Kentish Town will appear on a special programme tonight (March 9) at 8.55pm on BBC One, Eurovision 2023: Meet the UK Act.

It will also be the first televised broadcast of the song, which was announced as the UK’s entry to Eurovision 2023 on this morning’s Zoe Ball breakfast show on Radio 2.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place at the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday May 13 with Semi-Finals on May 9 and 11.

The contest is organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), featuring participants representing primarily European countries.

Each participating country submits an original song to be performed on live television and radio, with competing countries cast votes for the other countries' songs to determine a winner – the point scoring is often dictated by international politics rather than melodic prowess, with neighbouring countries often awarding each other ludicrously high marks for distinctly mediocre performances.

