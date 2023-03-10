Keepin' 'Er Country is back and ready to wow fans of the enduring genre, with performances from a variety of stars from Nathan Carter to Philomena Begley.

Produced by Alleycats TV for BBC Northern Ireland, Keepin' 'Er Country follows the world of Irish country music and talks candidly with the many characters and performers who make it what it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With episodes focusing on the aforementioned country favourite Nathan Carter, songstress Lisa McHugh and popular star Derek Ryan - the show meets the fans that are responsible for what remains a burgeoning music scene across the country.

Philomena Begley will celebrate turning 80 and has enjoyed a long and illustrious career on the country music scene that has taken her all over the world, including to Nashville's much vaunted Bluebird Cafe

Most Popular

After nearly two years of playing to virtual audiences, the biggest stars of Irish country music are heading back on the road for a new series - and finally the gigs are back and bigger and more riotous than ever, from festivals to arenas across the province and beyond.

In the first programme, country favourites Derek Ryan and Lisa McHugh take to the stage for the return of the sold-out Farmers Bash after two years of postponements. The fans are ready to dust off their dancing boots and stetsons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the series, Co Tyrone legend Philomena Begley heads to Bundoran for a special gig to celebrate her 80th birthday and many decades in the industry, while household name Nathan Carter who made his name with the hit song ‘Wagon Wheel’ travels to Spain for a week-long festival in the sun, performing to fans from all over the world.

Now in its 55th year, the Clonmany Festival is one of Ireland’s longest-running events, and Jimmy Buckley and daughter Claudia treat fans old and new to an amazing show.

Nathan Carter has become one of the biggest stars of the Irish country music scene and is always in popular demand

Meanwhile, Robert Mizzell and Johnny Brady get ready to play at the biggest country festival of the summer, the Cowboys And Heroes Festival in Co Leitrim. Both are relishing their return to performing live and it promises to all get a little wild west when the music and dancing starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keepin’ ‘Er Country: On The Road Again is made by Alleycats TV and starts on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer on Friday March 24, 10.40pm