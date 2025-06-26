Kneecap: As Glastonbury gets into full swing, the BBC still hasn't decided whether or not to show controversial band's performance

As Glastonbury gets into full swing, the BBC still hasn't decided whether or not to show Kneecap’s performance.

The controversy-courting band, one of whom is facing terror charges linked to remarks and actions he allegedly made on stage during a London show six months ago, are due to hit the massive music festival’s third-largest stage on Saturday afternoon.

But the BBC still maintains it hasn’t worked out whether or not to show Kneecap, continuing to state: “Decisions about our output will be made in the lead up to the festival.”

That’s even though Glastonbury began on Wednesday, and is now in full swing – tens of thousands enjoying a series of dance acts on Thursday night, with the main stages kicking off in earnest on Friday morning.

Kneecap certainly aren’t listed in iPlayer or broadcast schedules for Saturday, with the main fuss being about the act headlining the same stage, American superstar rapper Doechii, and main draw on the second stage, hyperpop sensation Charlie XCX.

Saturday night’s main stage headliner, rock legend Neil Young, is also missing from BBC schedules, potentially the upshot of a row with Glastonbury organisers earlier this year that saw him pull out decrying the festival as becoming too corporate in part due to the broadcaster’s involvement.

Kneecap certainly won’t be appearing live on TV; the BBC’s coverage doesn’t start until 5pm on Saturday, shortly after the group finishes.

However the band’s fans are eager to see a full set streamed on iPlayer, which the BBC does for some of the more popular or critically acclaimed acts at Glastonbury.

Officials are adamant no decision has been made, stating: “Whilst the BBC doesn’t ban artists, our plans will ensure that our programming will meet our editorial guidelines.”

The BBC has indicated Kneecap’s Glastonbury set could appear on a delayed broadcast, which would allow it to trim contentious language, or the group could be relegated to one or two numbers in a highlights round-up.