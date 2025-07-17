Kneecap’s legal fees crowdfunder abruptly doubled the amount in its cash pot, with tens of thousands of pounds apparently pledged in less than 48 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A CrowdJustice appeal for fans to pay legal bills around rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh’s upcoming terror case looked in danger of not meeting its target a week ago, which would have meant the group got nothing, and the people behind it extended its deadline until August.

Launched last month, it raked in more than £19,000 over its first few days around the time of O hAnnaidh’s first court appearance in mid-June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But then the amount of donations fell off. In the appeal’s first few days around 750 fans threw cash at the band, but over the next three weeks only about 150 more joined them.

Kneecap - Mo Chara, DJ Provai and Moglai Bap. The band's legal fees crowdfunder abruptly doubled the amount in its cash pot, with tens of thousands of pounds apparently pledged in less than 48 hours.

The News Letter highlighted the deadline extension one week ago; for several days afterwards, donations continued to trickle in – only to abruptly leap in the number of pledges received in the middle of this week.

Between Monday night and Wednesday afternoon, the crowdfunder leaped from more than £23,000 to over £52,000, with the number of fans pledging money jumping from less than 1,000 to over 2,400. That means about twice as many fans donated in less than two days than did during the initial flurry of activity when it first launched amid a raft of high-profile national news stories about the court case.

CrowdJustice allows people to pledge money anonymously, and only a fraction of the 1,400 or so who donated over the space of a few hours this week must have allowed their names to be published. Of the publicly documented amounts, most of the donations were around the £10 to £30 mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kneecap themselves have made little mention of the crowdfunder since mid-June when they stated it was set up by “some friends” to “take on the British witch-hunt”.

Kneecap - JJ O'Dochartaigh (DJ Provai), Liam Og O Hannaidh (Mo Chara) and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) - perform on stage at London's Finsbury Park, as support act to headliners Fontaines DC on July 5. Photo: Jeff Moore/PA Wire