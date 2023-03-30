News you can trust since 1737
Kodaline announce Custom House Square gig

Irish rockers will play at the popular Belfast locale on August 11 with tickets on sale from March 31

By Joanne Savage
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:17 BST- 2 min read

International chart-topping hitmakers Kodaline are pleased to announce a headline Custom House Square, Belfast show on Friday August 11, 2023.

This will be straight off the back of their stripped-down live album Our Roots Run Deep and 2022 intimate UK/Irish tour. Tickets for the highly anticipated gig will go on sale via Ticketmaster on March 31.

Our Roots Run Deep was an important step for Kodaline, exposing connections in their music to early influences like Ray LaMontagne and to cult alt-rockers like Frightened Rabbit, which might otherwise get buried beneath their usual anthemic deliveries, worthy of Snow Patrol or Coldplay.

Irish rockers Kodaline are set to play Belfast's Custom House Square in August
    It also includes key covers from sessions the band have played over the years – Garrigan’s favourite Sam Cooke number, Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ (which they first played virtually on the spot for a BBC session, on Elton John’s piano) and ‘Dirty Old Town’ because, as Garrigan explains: “We are Irish and that song is like the unofficial National Anthem of Ireland, or one of. It's in our blood.”

    Hence the album works as an affectionate recap and stylistic reset for Kodaline after their enforced Covid break, a softly, welcoming story-so-far from one of Ireland’s biggest breakout successes of recent times.

    The band’s fourth studio album, ‘One Day At A Time’ added a new chapter to a career that has already encompassed three Number One albums in Ireland, two Top Five albums in the UK, and more than a billion streams on Spotify.

    Kodaline approached the album with a streamlined process that took them back to their roots.

    The majority of the sessions revolved around the four band members alone in their modest recording space in Dublin, with bassist Jason Boland leading the production side of things.

    Now a decade in, Kodaline might well have found themselves in a perfect world, refreshed and ready as they embark on their next chapter, writing the rulebook themselves.

    Kodaline were originally known as 21 Demands, but adopted their current name in 2012 to coincide with the changing of their music.

    The band have released four albums: In a Perfect World (2013), Coming Up for Air (2015), and Politics of Living (2018) and One Day at a Time (2020).

