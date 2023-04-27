News you can trust since 1737
Leading jazz musician to perform at Armagh's Market Place

Forthcoming performance by Scott Flanigan, one of the foremost keyboard players on the Irish jazz scene

By Joanne Savage
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read

Scott Flanigan performs regularly across the UK, Ireland and Europe, and has recently collaborated with Van Morrison, the Ulster Orchestra, Rob Luft, Jim Mullen and Linley Hamilton.

As a frontman, Scott successfully tours his own contemporary piano trio, as well as a hard-swinging organ quartet.

He also runs the successful Scott’s Jazz Club in East Belfast, a weekly club bringing the best in Irish jazz to appreciative local audiences.

Jazz pianist Scott Flanigan is set to perform at Armagh's Market Place TheatreJazz pianist Scott Flanigan is set to perform at Armagh's Market Place Theatre
    Scott’s performance at the Market Place will feature guitarist Ant Law, Dave Redmond on bass and Kevin Brady on drums.

    Flanigan completed his doctorate in jazz performance at Ulster University.

    Flanigan and his band will perform for one evening only at the Market Place Theatre on Saturday April 29 at 8pm.

    Tickets are priced £15 each, and can be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre or by calling the box office on 03300 561025.

