Ian Broudie and the Lightning Seeds will headline at the Stendhal Festival in Limavady on Saturday, July 5

For almost 40 years Ian Broudie and the Lightning Seeds have been a stalwart of the British music consciousness.

Emerging in the late 80’s Liverpool scene as first a producer, Ian founded the Lightning seeds initially as a solo project before they became a full-fledged touring band in 1994.

Achieving instant success with debut album ‘Cloudcuckooland’, Ian’s subsequent five decade spanning career has brought with it numerous albums and singles which have charted in the UK, America and around the world, thousands of gigs and travels to all corners of the globe.

This summer, this globe-trotting will bring Ian and the Lightning Seeds to Limavady for the first time ever, when they headline the 15th anniversary edition of Stendhal Festival.

The show is sandwiched between two other high-profile festival slots at the Isle of Wight Festival and Camp Bestival as another busy festival season for Ian is testament to how the music he has created remains a cultural touchstone in the UK soundscape.

“It’s been a really good summer so far,” Ian said.

“Isle of Wight was great, it’s a bit of a trek to get there on the ferry but once that side of things was over and done with the gig itself was fantastic. We’ve done Blenheim Palace and a few other shows and so far, we have really been feeling the love.

"It’s hard to explain but not just the love from the audiences, it’s with us all on stage in the band and the overall vibe we are getting all over is one of overarching love, maybe it's that Oasis are back this summer and Pulp are playing shows and bands from that era are on the scene again, but yeah there has been a lot of love and we are really enjoying the festival season so far.”

He added: "It feels great that the music is still resonating with audiences, that’s what you hope for as a songwriter, as much as you want to make a splash you hope that your stuff sticks around for a while too and thankfully that has been the case with Lightning seeds.”

Throughout his career Ian has stepped foot on some of the most hallowed festival stages all over the world, from multiple appearances at Glastonbury and the Isle of Wight, V Festival, Latitude, Down the Rabbit Hole (Holland) and loads more, meaning that they have played a special role in his life.

“Festivals are pretty much a way of life for us now every summer, nobody tours anymore in the summer and they just go from one festival to another,” he said. “For me the worst part is the travel and then the waiting to get on stage because that is the best bit.”

He added: “We’ve been very lucky in terms of festival highlights, I can point out the Mexico City gig we did, all the times we played Glastonbury in the sun and the rain. Festivals are seminal moments for people and for bands and I’m happy that those moments are still something we can take part in.”

While he and the Lightning seeds have never stepped on stage at a venue in Limavady before, they are no strangers to Northern Ireland, a place Ian has spoken about in previous interviews, saying he has a deep affinity with the country due to the people, their spirit and musical culture.

“I’ve said it before and I’m happy to say it again, I feel very much at home in Northern Ireland, the people and the music culture here I find so similar to what I grew up with in Liverpool,” he said.

“The people are fantastic and the way they are about music, it’s always around and everyone loves a singsong, it’s a fantastic place to come and play for audiences.”

Looking forward to the headline set at Stendhal on Saturday, July 5th, Ian said festival goers can expect a memorable show, punctuated by all the big hitters he has crafted over his seven studio albums. From the big hits such as ‘Pure’, ‘Lucky you’ and ‘Sugar-coated Iceberg’, to some deep cut fan favourites like ‘What if’, Ian says fans of the band won’t be disappointed.

He adds: “We’ve never been to Limavady before, but I have done a little bit of research on Stendhal and from the videos and pictures I’ve seen it looks like a really lovely event and we are very much looking forward to performing there. We plan on the show being a celebration, so everyone can expect all the songs you know and a performance with a lot of love.”