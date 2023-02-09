DNA Journey returns to ITV1 and ITVX for a fourth series and will follow four new celebrity duos who set off on a quest to discover where they come from and unearth secrets from their past in a life-changing and emotional voyage of discovery.

The Co Fermanagh thespian will team up with English actor Neil Morrisey, who also starred in Line of Duty, and has family roots in Ireland.

Produced by Voltage TV and Mitre Studios the eight incredible stories will take us from South Africa to Norwich and Ireland to St Helens.

Esteemed thespian Adrian Dunbar hails from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh

Hugh Bonneville, John Bishop, Alex Brooker, Johnny Vegas and Oti and Motsi Mabuse will also feature in the new series.

Uncovering amazing stories from their family histories, the duos will be using cutting-edge DNA technology and genealogy to uncover the truth behind their bloodlines, as well as coming face to face with living relatives they never before knew existed.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said: “DNA Journey delves deep into the celebrity’s family history and has unearthed some astonishing revelations over the last few years.

"It’s great to see these famous faces sharing their journey with each other and we’ve got another great line up with some more fascinating surprises.

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in the popular BBC series Line of Duty is now set to feature on ITV's DNA Journey to discover more about his ancestry

Kathleen Larkin, Executive Producer at Voltage TV says: “This emotional series has some jaw-dropping revelations showing that some of our celebrity pairings are more connected to each other than they ever dreamed of."

In the ultimate TV Road trip, this year’s celebrities follow in the footsteps of Ant & Dec, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace and Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond to name a few.

Jim Allen, Mitre Studios Creative Consultant said: "We’re delighted at the continued success of DNA Journey, each series offers a unique insight into some of the nation’s favourite celebrities and their very personal stories and this series contains some truly memorable moments and magical reveals."