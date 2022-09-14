There will be two competition categories, one for prose and one for poetry. The winner for each section will receive £500 and one runner-up for each section will receive £250. The winners will be announced during Burns Week in January 2023 and the winning entries will be published in a special edition anthology. A distinguished panel of judges has been assembled to adjudicate comprised of Dr Frank Ferguson, Ally Heather and Dr Carol Baraniuk.

The deadline for entry is Tuesday November 1, at 5 pm, and below you can find the Ulster-Scots Writing Competition Entry Guidelines.

Linen Hall director Julie Andrews said: “The Ulster-Scots writing competition is a wonderful opportunity to illuminate new talent within the Ulster-Scots enthusiasts. The Linen Hall has significant Ulster-Scots language holdings which include the world’s largest collection of Scots poet Robert Burns’ items outside of Scotland. We are grateful to the Ulster-Scots Agency for sponsoring this competition for the second year."

Robert Burns (1759-1796,), also familiarly known as Rabbie Burns, is widely regarded as the best known poet to have written in the Scots language. Poems by Burns that remain well known across the world today include 'A Red, Red Rose' and 'To A Mouse' and he is regarded as an inspirational figure for enthusiasts of the Ulster-Scots language

Ulster-Scots Agency director of development Gillian Pearson said: “Ulster-Scots has a rich literary tradition, and we are delighted to partner with the Linen Hall Library for the second year to foster and encourage the tradition of Ulster-Scots writing. This competition offers a welcome opportunity both to highlight and promote contemporary Ulster-Scots writers and hopefully inspire others to re-engage with the language as well.”

Founded in 1788, The Linen Hall Library is the oldest cultural establishment in Belfast. Today, The Linen Hall is an accredited museum and a living archive that preserves the history of the future and holds world-renowned collections – including one of the most significant Ulster-Scots collections in Northern Ireland.

The Ulster-Scots Agency has been given the legislative remit of the ‘promotion of greater awareness and use of Ullans and of Ulster-Scots cultural issues, both within Northern Ireland and throughout the island’.

The aims of the Ulster-Scots Agency are to promote the study, conservation, development and use of Ulster-Scots as a living language; to encourage and develop the full range of its attendant culture, and to promote an understanding of the history of the Ulster-Scots. To find out more about the Ulster-Scots Agency, please visit https://www.ulsterscotsagency.com/.