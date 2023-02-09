Superbly written, with laugh-a-minute antics, Derry Girls has unsurprisingly been nominated in two categories at the prestigious Broadcast Awards.

The Broadcast Awards are without question the most hotly anticipated event in the television industry calendar, celebrating the very best in British programming and channels , and they recognise and reward the UK’s most ground-breaking content, creators and channels.

The Channel 4 smash sitcom which follows the antics of Erin, Michelle, Orla, Clare and James as they navigate the thorny path of adolesence, has been recognised alongside the best-of-the-best in the UK in two major categories.

l-r: Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Orla McCool (Louisa Clare Harland), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson). Picture: Channel 4

Derry Girls has been shortlisted for 'Best Comedy Programme' and 'TV Moment of the Year' for Erin's monologue in the final episode at the Broadcast Awards 2023.

Lisa McGee reshared the news of Erin's special recognition at the awards on her social media.

The nominations include 'Best Scripted Comedy', 'Outstanding Comedy Actress' for Saoirse-Monica Jackson and 'Outstanding Supporting Role' for Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Siobhán McSweeney.

The sitcom has already been shortlisted for three National Comedy Awards.

The Channel 4 ceremony will bring together the nation's best-loved comedians and comedy stars and honours both emerging and established comedy talent alike - with the public voting for key awards.

