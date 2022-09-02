Local busker Simon Walker has just released his debut single
Local singer, Simon Walker, releases his first single on streaming platforms, after his television debut as Olly Murs on ITV’s primetime show ‘Starstruck’.
On September 2 Simon released his first single, ‘Last Request’ – a popular Paolo Nutini song which Simon has made his own with his soulful, smooth vocals.
The 28-year-old busker, from Lisburn, had his television debut in February this year, on ITV’s brand new ‘Stars In Their Eyes’-style show, ‘Starstruck’. Simon chose to be Olly Murs, who was also the show’s host and his performance attracted praise from the judges, Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert, Jason Manford and Beverley Knight.
Following the recording of his TV performance, Simon continues to busk in Lisburn and Belfast city centre.
“It was thanks to a global pandemic that I finally realised singing is all I ever wanted to do,” explained SImon. “Being furloughed from my cabin crew job gave me the opportunity to busk and find my voice as a singer. I am open to all opportunities – whatever comes my way I am ready to grab it with both hands.”
The single is released on streaming platforms.