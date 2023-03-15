On February 11, a host of local comedians battled it out in a night of amateur boxing for charity at the Ulster Hall, with all proceeds going to PIPS, Suicide Prevention in Ireland . The event was an instant sell-out and streamed live on the night, raising a total of £17, 785 for the charity.

A representative from PIPS said; “We are so very grateful to TSW Management and all the participating comedians, the public who attended the event, all who donated and to everyone involved in organising such a successful and entertaining night. As a non-government funded charity we heavily rely on the kindness and generosity of you all in helping us in our fight to have a compassionate society free from suicide.