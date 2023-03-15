Local comedians raise over 17k for suicide prevention charity
Money raised for PIPS through ‘Valentine’s Day Massacre’ boxing event at Ulster Hall
On February 11, a host of local comedians battled it out in a night of amateur boxing for charity at the Ulster Hall, with all proceeds going to PIPS, Suicide Prevention in Ireland. The event was an instant sell-out and streamed live on the night, raising a total of £17, 785 for the charity.
A representative from PIPS said; “We are so very grateful to TSW Management and all the participating comedians, the public who attended the event, all who donated and to everyone involved in organising such a successful and entertaining night. As a non-government funded charity we heavily rely on the kindness and generosity of you all in helping us in our fight to have a compassionate society free from suicide.
"We work exclusively to provide crisis support for those who are contemplating suicide in Northern Ireland and provide free counselling services.”.