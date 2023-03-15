News you can trust since 1737
Local comedians raise over 17k for suicide prevention charity

Money raised for PIPS through ‘Valentine’s Day Massacre’ boxing event at Ulster Hall

By Joanne Savage
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:40 GMT- 1 min read

On February 11, a host of local comedians battled it out in a night of amateur boxing for charity at the Ulster Hall, with all proceeds going to PIPS, Suicide Prevention in Ireland. The event was an instant sell-out and streamed live on the night, raising a total of £17, 785 for the charity.

A representative from PIPS said; “We are so very grateful to TSW Management and all the participating comedians, the public who attended the event, all who donated and to everyone involved in organising such a successful and entertaining night. As a non-government funded charity we heavily rely on the kindness and generosity of you all in helping us in our fight to have a compassionate society free from suicide.

"We work exclusively to provide crisis support for those who are contemplating suicide in Northern Ireland and provide free counselling services.”.

