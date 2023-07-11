News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Locations for all 19 Twelfth of July parades as Northern Ireland gets set for biggest day in the parading calendar

The Twelfth of July celebrations will be held in 19 venues across Northern Ireland tomorrow to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The biggest day in the parading calendar will see upwards of an estimated 500,000 people participating in or watching what is widely regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by around 600 marching bands – will step out at the various locations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year GB News cameras will be focusing on Belfast, as the city hosts the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field. A large contingent of Scottish visitors travel to take part in the Belfast parade.

Aghalee District No.2 enter the field at Magheragall during last year's demonstration. Picture by Philip Magowan/PressEyeAghalee District No.2 enter the field at Magheragall during last year's demonstration. Picture by Philip Magowan/PressEye
Aghalee District No.2 enter the field at Magheragall during last year's demonstration. Picture by Philip Magowan/PressEye
Most Popular

    Grand Master Most Wor Bro Edward Stevenson said: “I know that tens of thousands of people eagerly look forward to participating in our parades each year – and I am one of them.

    “I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.

    "It is a custom which has been maintained for over 200 years, passed through generations, and will continue to be upheld for many years to come.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The confirmed locations for this year’s Grand Orange Lodge demonstrations are: Lurgan, Belfast, Ballymena, Randalstown, Ballycastle, Portglenone, Broughshane, Loughbrickland, Bangor, Comber, Kilkeel, Ballinamallard, Coleraine, Magherafelt, Dungannon, Clogher, Dromore (Co Tyrone) and Upper Ballinderry.

    Meanwhile, the Independent Loyal Orange Institution will hold its annual parade tomorrow in Rasharkin.

    Related topics:Northern IrelandEurope