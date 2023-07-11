The biggest day in the parading calendar will see upwards of an estimated 500,000 people participating in or watching what is widely regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by around 600 marching bands – will step out at the various locations.

This year GB News cameras will be focusing on Belfast, as the city hosts the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field. A large contingent of Scottish visitors travel to take part in the Belfast parade.

Aghalee District No.2 enter the field at Magheragall during last year's demonstration. Picture by Philip Magowan/PressEye

Grand Master Most Wor Bro Edward Stevenson said: “I know that tens of thousands of people eagerly look forward to participating in our parades each year – and I am one of them.

“I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.

"It is a custom which has been maintained for over 200 years, passed through generations, and will continue to be upheld for many years to come.”

The confirmed locations for this year’s Grand Orange Lodge demonstrations are: Lurgan, Belfast, Ballymena, Randalstown, Ballycastle, Portglenone, Broughshane, Loughbrickland, Bangor, Comber, Kilkeel, Ballinamallard, Coleraine, Magherafelt, Dungannon, Clogher, Dromore (Co Tyrone) and Upper Ballinderry.