Londonderry actress Bronagh Gallagher joins cast of Jerry Oppenheimer musical The End

Filming is already underway in Ireland for the musical, also starring Michael Shannon and Tilda Swinton

By Joanne Savage
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read

Londonderry-born Pulp Fiction actress Bronagh Gallagher, 50, who has also made a name for herself as a soulful singer/songwriter, has confirmed that she has joined the cast of a new musical film named The End, directed by Jerry Oppenheimer.

IDMB describes the film as a “Golden Age-style musical about the last human family”.

Joshua Oppenheimer described the film as an “exploration of whether we as human beings can come to a place where our guilt is too much to recover from our pasts”.

    Other cast members include The Shape of Water star Michael Shannon and Tilda Swinton - star of Three Thousand Years of Longing, Michael Clayton and Snowpiercer.

    Londonderry actress Bronagh Gallagher, who has also notably starred in The Commitments, Divorcing Jack, Star Wars: Episode 1, Tristan & Isolde, and Sherlock Holmes, announced she had joined the cast of The End on Twitter.

    "I'm thrilled to share the news that I've joined the cast of Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End," she wrote.

    "Filming is underway with Michael Shannon, Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, Moses Ingram, Tim McInnerny & Lennie James."

    Londonderry born actress and singer Bronagh Gallagher has confirmed she will star in The End alongside Tilda Swinton and directed by Jerry OppenheimerLondonderry born actress and singer Bronagh Gallagher has confirmed she will star in The End alongside Tilda Swinton and directed by Jerry Oppenheimer
    She added: "It is an extraordinary ensemble, stay tuned."

    Director Joshua Oppenheimer, known for The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence, told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement: "I am thrilled to be making The End in collaboration with this miraculous ensemble of artists. I am in awe of each of them. It has been a journey of six years to reach this point, and I could not be more humbled."

    Ireland