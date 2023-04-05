Londonderry-born Pulp Fiction actress Bronagh Gallagher, 50, who has also made a name for herself as a soulful singer/songwriter, has confirmed that she has joined the cast of a new musical film named The End, directed by Jerry Oppenheimer.

IDMB describes the film as a “Golden Age-style musical about the last human family”.

Joshua Oppenheimer described the film as an “exploration of whether we as human beings can come to a place where our guilt is too much to recover from our pasts”.

Other cast members include The Shape of Water star Michael Shannon and Tilda Swinton - star of Three Thousand Years of Longing, Michael Clayton and Snowpiercer.

Londonderry actress Bronagh Gallagher, who has also notably starred in The Commitments, Divorcing Jack, Star Wars: Episode 1, Tristan & Isolde, and Sherlock Holmes, announced she had joined the cast of The End on Twitter.

"I'm thrilled to share the news that I've joined the cast of Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End," she wrote.

"Filming is underway with Michael Shannon, Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, Moses Ingram, Tim McInnerny & Lennie James."

She added: "It is an extraordinary ensemble, stay tuned."

