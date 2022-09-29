Londonderry singer/songwriter ROE has just released her new much anticipated new album That’s When The Panic Sets In featuring latest single, Alarms.The long awaited debut album from the winner of the Northern Irish Music Prize’s Best Emerging Artist, was recorded and produced by Tommy McLaughlin (Villagers/SOAK) in the wilds of Donegal in 2021,That’s When The Panic Sets In is a truly vibrant release, with rich contrast between ROE’s introspective anxieties and the colourful palette that she’s thrown across them.

You can hear the development and evolution of this extraordinary budding artist and her unique style in real time over the course of 12 joyous, introspective and beautiful tracks.From the opening trumpet fanfares of the sharp witted opener New Behaviours, debut album That’s When The Panic Sets In twists and turns through the recesses of ROE’s mind, stopping off along the way at tracks like A Temporary Thing – a song steeped in poignant imagery with an emotionally wrenching narrative, the confessional and introspective Cold Feet, before finishing with new single Alarms – an indie-folk, gang vocal-laden anthem steeped in ROE’s trademark authenticity, touching on themes of disappointment and overcoming insecurity. The album is available now and is a real humdinger from the get-go that immediately transports you into an addictive sonic landscape and will not let you go until the last note of the final track.

The artist commented: “We were halfway through recording my album when I wrote Alarms and immediately knew it needed to be how the record ended. I think this song speaks for itself so I don’t want to ruin it with any kind of possible explanation. All that I will say is that it’s the song on That’s When The Panic Sets In that means the most to me, and getting to sing on it with some of my best friends was one of the most fulfilling experiences ever.

“That’s When The Panic Sets In represents who I’ve become over the past couple years. It was recorded in Attica Recording Studios with Tommy McLaughlin, and was the most fun I’ve ever had creating music.

“The title comes from the last song of the album, Alarms. For me, it summarises how as we get older, our worries get bigger and bigger. These songs are full of my own worries and writing this album was my coping mechanism.

“I hope you love it as much as I do.”

That’s When The Panic Sets in is available now and can also be accessed on 12” Vinyl and on CD from ROEs Bandcamp.

