Maggie set to make for a perfect girls' night out at the MAC
Solo show is spin-off from Leesa Harker’s Fifty Shades of Red, White and Blue
Life doesn’t stop when you drop a sprog, whaaa?
Loveable rogue Maggie Muff is BACK with a bang in this highly anticipated sequel to Leesa Harker’s smash hit trilogy!
With Billy in jail for the biggest feg run heist in history and Maggie’s ma dropping a bombshell that will curl your toes, Maggie finds herself a single Ma. Big Sally-Ann is no help sure she’s become a Buddhist and is ringing bells and chanting all over the show! Life sure has changed for Maggie, but can she get back til herself? Til the way she was? Head along and see Maggie in her last theatre show.
From best-selling author and playwright Leesa Harker, directed by Andrea Montgomery, starring critically acclaimed Caroline Curran. (In other words, you’re guaranteed a geg).
The show runs at the MAC from January 25 until February 12 in the venues downstairs theatre.