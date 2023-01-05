With Billy in jail for the biggest feg run heist in history and Maggie’s ma dropping a bombshell that will curl your toes, Maggie finds herself a single Ma. Big Sally-Ann is no help sure she’s become a Buddhist and is ringing bells and chanting all over the show! Life sure has changed for Maggie, but can she get back til herself? Til the way she was? Head along and see Maggie in her last theatre show.