Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council in partnership with Holywood and District Community Council as well as Holywood Chamber of Commerce, a host of exciting activities will help to keep the family entertained on May Day.

Centred around Holywood’s Maypole, the free family-fun day will see a number of much-loved favourites returning between 10am and 4pm.

Organised by Holywood and District Community Council, you can kick-start the day with a Bonny Baby competition at 10.30am, the crowning of the May Queen at 10.45am, and a fancy-dress competition at 12.30pm.

Ards and North Down’s May Day celebrations get into full swing this Monday May 1

Children are invited to arrive dressed as Kings and Queens in this Coronation year.

The annual choreographed dance routine, performed by local school children around the country’s only maypole, takes place at 11am and 1pm while ‘Jump, Jiggle and Jive’ will also be on hand with their mini maypole for those little ones who are eager to have a go between 12 noon and 4pm.

Commercial stalls in the car park beside Stoker’s Halt will add to the atmosphere while the children’s funfair and an ‘Art on the Rails’ display of contemporary arts and crafts will be located at Church Road and High Street.

Combined with a selection of market stalls housed between Holywood’s eateries and boutiques, the town will provide a fabulous place to celebrate May Day.