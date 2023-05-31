The Beauty Queen of Leenane, a critically lauded dark comedy from playwright Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The

Lieutenant of Inishmore) and a Lyric Theatre and Prime Cut Co Production, will take to Lyric’s tonight and tomorrow (July 1).

Ger Ryan in The Beauty Queen of Leenane now running at Belfast's Lyric Theatre. PIC: Carrie Davenport

Winner of four Tony Awards on Broadway and nominated for an Olivier Award, the play conjures up the unbearable tension and loneliness of an isolated existence.

In an isolated cottage in Connemara, Maureen Folan (Nicky Harley) leads a lonely life with Mag (Ger Ryan), her demanding, manipulative mother.

With the arrival of an unexpected admirer (Caolan Byrne) and his brother (Marty Breen), Maureen finally sees the possibility of escaping her dismal life.

However, Mag has other ideas, and the two women are plunged into a desperate conflict which leads to a shocking conclusion.

Jimmy Fay, executive producer at the Lyric Theatre, commented: “What a pleasure to welcome the brutally brilliant The Beauty Queen of Leenane by the exceptional Martin McDonagh to the Lyric Theatre. Our co-production with Prime Cut Productions is directed by the fantastic Emma Jordan and features an incredibly talented cast and creative team. Audiences will be taken on a journey of biting comedy to gut-wrenching tragedy – not for the faint-hearted but nonetheless a classic, timeless tale.”

Damian Smyth, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support the Lyric Theatre and Prime Cut Productions as they present this powerful play by Martin McDonagh. With such an impressive cast and creative team, The Beauty Queen of Leenane promises to be a must-see show this summer and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy.”

Emma Jordan, director from Prime Cut Productions added: “I am thrilled to finally be directing The Beauty Queen of Leenane – I have adored this play for years and can’t wait to share it with the Lyric’s audience – it’s a rollercoaster of a play; funny and horrific in equal measure.”