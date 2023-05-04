It is a case of May the fourth (be with you).

The unofficial holiday originated from a catchphrase from George Lucas' first film of the space franchise, "Star Wars: A New Hope," which was released in 1977.

In the film, General Dodonna utters the phrase to the rebel alliance as they prepare for their assault on the Death Star.

"Then man your ships! And may the Force be with you!"

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, "Star Wars" burst into collective consciousness and has remained immensely popular ever since.

One of the earliest uses of the phrase “May the Fourth be with you” came on May 4, 1979, when a London newspaper contributor congratulated Britain’s new prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, on her first day of office.

In a full-page ad the writer said, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!”

Over 40 years later, fans across the globe continue to spread Star Wars cheer on May 4th and beyond (year-round really if you’re a diehard Star Wars fan).