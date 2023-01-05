Modern spin on Romeo and Juilet to be staged at the Lyric Theatre
The timeless Shakespearean tale of star-crossed lovers gets a contemporary twist
Romeo Montague is completely obsessed with Rosaline, but his love is unrequited.
At a party, he falls head-over-heels in love with the hosts’ daughter, Juliet Capulet.
This time, his love is reciprocated. But their love-story isn’t easy. Their families are arch-rivals in the city of Verona and if their relationship is to flourish, secrecy is vital. The odds are stacked against them, and the pair embark on a journey which ends in consequences far beyond their worst fears...
This contemporary setting of the story, with Shakespeare’s original text, takes audiences to Verona in the summer of 2022 in the world of Italian high fashion, with Lady Montague and Lady Capulet propelled to the forefront as the leading designers of two rival fashion houses.
The play has been adapted by dramaturg Dr Anne Bailie to create a fresh, modern version of this classic tale at The Lyric Theatre from February 3 until March 5.