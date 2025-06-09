Nikki Bella returns and a WrestleMania rematch to take place on Monday Night Raw - June 9 2025

Jey Uso is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther on this evening’s Monday Night Raw.

But with Money In The Bank having conlcuded, could Mr. Money In The Bank ruin the fairy tale run of Main Event Jey?

Plus - Nikki Bella returns to the WWE and a look at what time in the UK this evening’s episode is set to start.

Take a moment to catch your breath after the weekend of wrestling action we’ve just had, and prepare yourself for what could be a very animated episode of Monday Night Raw.

The entire WWE landscape just shifted dramatically after a monumental Saturday that saw both WWE Money In The Bank 2025 and the fantastic Worlds Collide PLE take place. Champions everywhere will need to keep one eye over their shoulder, as new threats emerge and briefcase holders now lurk with title shots ready to be cashed in.

This makes tonight's Raw incredibly intriguing, promising immediate title implications, new rivalries, and the return of major stars. All these gears are in motion ahead of the WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia later this month .

Here’s your preview for tonight’s Monday Night Raw, what time you’ll need to stay up until, and a brief look at the results from this weekend’s Money In The Bank PLE.

What’s been announced for WWE Monday Night Raw on June 9 2025?

Mr. Money In The Bank 2025, Seth Rollins, is scheduled to be at Monday Night Raw this evening - the same event Jey Uso is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at. | WWE

World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) v Gunther

It’s a WrestleMania rematch as former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther looks to regain the crown he lost at the Showcase of the Immortals earlier this year. He’ll be up against the very man who beat him for it – the red-hot Jey Uso – with the Austrian vowing to ensure Uso doesn’t ‘yeet’ out of the event with another title defense.

However, the major X-factor tonight is Seth Rollins . The newly crowned Mr. Money In The Bank is scheduled to be in attendance and could cash in his briefcase this evening over whoever comes out victorious (or even turn the match into a triple threat) in his quest to bring his ‘vision’ to the WWE Universe. Here’s hoping a certain Chicago native might be there to run defense.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments begin

A cornerstone of WWE in the '90s, the King of the Ring tournament and its female iteration returns, with the Grand Finals set to take place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28, 2025.

This year, however, it’s a return to the days where a win didn’t just crown you the King or Queen of the Ring; the winners this year will become the top contenders for their respective brand’s world championships, with the challengers set to face the champions at this year’s SummerSlam event.

Nikki Bella makes her return to the WWE Universe

Once a mainstay of WWE before etching out her own name thanks to E!’s Total Divas and Total Bellas shows, Nikki Bella makes her long-awaited return to WWE this evening.

What might be in store when the Bella Twin returns to a brand-new landscape, with the likes of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair having become huge names in her absence – and what of the new upstarts who have joined the main brands, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer?

John Cena and Seth Rollins to be in attendance this evening

After winning the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match at MITB 2025, 'The Visionary' Seth Rollins will be in attendance to address the WWE Universe… and, as mentioned, possibly ruin tonight's World Heavyweight Championship match.

Just as interesting is John Cena . Having been pinned this weekend by Cody Rhodes and after several terse exchanges with his tag team partner Logan Paul, what will his retirement tour bring tonight, and will he address the Ron Killings-shaped elephant in the room after the former R-Truth’s shocking return over the weekend?

What time does WWE Monday Night Raw start in the UK on June 9 2025?

Those wanting to watch WWE Monday Night Raw in the United Kingdom this evening are once again set for a late one/early one (delete how your sleeping patterns seem appropriate.)

The latest episode will be streaming on Netflix from 1am BST on June 10 2025, with on-demand screenings available shortly after the initial broadcast.

Who came out victorious at WWE’s Money In The Bank 2025 PLE over the weekend?

Here are your quick results for the WWE’s PLE, Money In The Bank 2025, including the current Money In The Bank briefcase holders. Interestingly, a major moment from the show was Jacob Fatu finally turning on Solo Sikoa – one to keep an eye on at this week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown then…

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso beat John Cena and Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch beat Lyra Valkyria (c) to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) retained against Octagon Jr.

Men’s Money In The Bank match: Seth Rollins beat LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Andrade, El Grande Americano and Penta

Women’s Money In The Bank match: Naomi beat Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer and Alexa Bliss