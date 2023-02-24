Nadine Coyle is set to perform in Dubai at a special St Patrick’s Day gig.

The 37-year-old Co Londonderry songstress and former Girls Aloud star is set to be special guest at the popular Bongo’s Bingo, on March 17, at Zero Gravity.

Promoters said: "The luck of the Irish is upon us, as our favourite time of the year once again comes around. St Patrick's Day!

37-year-old mum-of-one Nadine Coyle has enjoyed limited solo career success since her glory days with Girls Aloud

"Join us at Zero Gravity on Friday 17th of March, as we paint Dubai green for an extra special themed show celebrating all things Irish.

"Now look, it wouldn't be a St Patrick's Day special if we didn't invite one of our Irish mates over to perform for us would it? That’s why we’re bringing along the queen of Ireland and former Girls Aloud star, Nadine Coyle!

"Dig out that green outfit, get your face paint at the ready and LET'S PLAY BINGO! Get your tickets early if you don't want to miss out on one of the best shows of the year."

It was announced last month that the popstrel and mum-of-one is featuring as part of a 90s pop music night.

The '90s Baby Pop' concert will take place on October 28, 2023 at Manchester’s AO Arena and is set to feature a galaxy of stars.