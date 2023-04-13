Hosted by the indomitable Danny Dyer, Scared of the Dark sees eight famous faces - Paul Gascoigne, Scarlett Moffatt, Chris Eubank, Chris McCausland, Donna Preston, Chloe Burrows, Max George and Nicola Adams - not just giving up the limelight, but light altogether.

In this world first, celebrities live, eat and sleep all in complete darkness. Can they endure the mounting psychological pressures of light deprivation, while also encountering their most primal fears in genuinely terrifying and faceless challenges?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they fail, they lose their privileges, and life is made even harder. If they win, they get treats and time in the light. If at any time they feel too terrified and can't continue, they can stop the challenge or leave the show by saying ‘I’m scared of the dark’. For those strong enough to endure 180 hours in the dark, a peer-to-peer vote will determine the winner.

Danny Dyer hosts unusual new Channel 4 series which sees celebrities including Paul Gascoigne, Chris Eubank, Scarlett Moffatt and others living in total darkness

Most Popular

As the celebs endure the tasks, their every moment is watched over by clinical psychologist Dr T He is on hand to explain the emerging relationships that form between the celebs and what is happening to them emotionally and physiologically; as individuals and collectively as a group. As time goes on, the celebs inevitably lower their guards, expect plenty of tears as they open up about their personal motivations for taking part in the show.