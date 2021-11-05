New compositions for Ulster Orchestra

Sheridan said: “When I was asked by the BBC to write the opening piece for this concert to celebrate their 40-year partnership with the Ulster Orchestra, I felt truly honoured. Growing up as a teenager in Belfast I’d spent much of my time going to Ulster Orchestra concerts, so to have my music played by the Orchestra next week in the Ulster Hall will be a truly incredible experience.”

Sheridan’s inspiration for ‘Fanfare for the Makers’ was the beautiful words by Louis MacNeice from Autumn Sequel, which gave him a wonderful sense of optimism.

Scored for brass, organ, string and percussion, Sheridan explained: “We have a rich heritage of creative artists in Northern Ireland so I wanted to celebrate them in this opening piece.

“Like many, I have had time to think about life, music and my place in the world over the past 18 months, so while this piece has moments of dissonance reflecting on the shadows of the pandemic, those darker times are pushed aside as we emerge from it to a joyous celebration of life.”

Sheridan was also commissioned by the BBC to write the penultimate music for this concert inspired by Moya Cannon’s poem ‘Light Is What Days Are Made Of’ which he calls ‘An Ulster Reverie’.

“Moya’s poem was written during lockdown reminding me again how I’d felt during those very uncertain first weeks last year, thankfully safe and surrounded by my family,” Sheridan continued. “I had a feeling of delicate fragility, but I also felt that we would overcome this and emerge from it stronger, so I hope that hopefulness comes across in my composition.”