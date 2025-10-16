Something for the weekend? Our pick of some of this weekend’s biggest album releases from the musical world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two artists look to shake off the dreaded “second album syndrome” as they release new albums this New Music Friday.

The Last Dinner Party and Militarie Gun are among the big releases coming out this weekend, both with follow-ups to highly regarded debut albums.

Here’s our pick of what’s coming out October 17, alongside how you can pre-save our picks on Spotify before their release.

Another Friday rolls around as we head into the colder months of the year, but with some of the releases scheduled to take place this weekend, there’s something for almost everyone to keep you warm and occupied. Unless you’re a harsh noise fan - then I can’t help you at this juncture (yet.)

But why Friday, and not Monday these days? Albums used to come out on Monday’s leading into the end-of-week album charts, right?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, Friday became the global standard for new album releases on July 10, 2015. This move, known as "New Music Fridays," was a coordinated effort by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) to create a universal release day.

Research showed that music fans were most active on social media and looking for new music at the start of the weekend (Friday and Saturday), and the move provided a uniform system for streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, which now update their major new music playlists, such as "New Music Friday," at the same time worldwide. 12am BST, for those looking to set an alarm.

Or, you could just pre-save some of our suggestions coming out this weekend? From second albums that hopefully buck the “second album syndrome” trend to a welcome return for “doof bush culture,” here’s our picks of this week’s biggest album releases, and for the curious, what other acts you might like that could sway your interest in one of these five,

New Music Friday - what new albums are coming out on October 17?

The Last Dinner Party - From The Pyre

The Last Dinner Party look to beat "difficult second album" syndrome with the release of their new album, From The Pyre, during this week's New Music Friday. | Phillips/Getty Images

Following their massively successful debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, The Last Dinner Party returns with a second studio album that trades spectacle for emotional depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titled From The Pyre, the record is described as a collection of stories bound together by the central concept of the pyre itself—a place of violence and destruction, but also of regeneration. The album is a little darker, more raw, and more earthy than their previous work, with frontwoman Abigail Morris's powerful voice slicing through layers of guitar distortion and keyboard ambience.

Early reviews are glowing, with critics calling it a "sublime return" that "might just be better" than their debut, solidifying their place as one of the UK's most audacious new acts.

For Fans Of: Florence + The Machine, Kate Bush, Sparks, Haim, Siouxsie and the Banshees

Pre-save this album now on Spotify

Tame Impala - Deadbeat

Australian singer and songwriter Kevin Parker known as Tame Impala performs on stage during the 18th edition of the Rock en Seine music festival in Saint-Cloud, on the western outskirts of Paris, on August 27, 2022. | ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Parker's musical project, Tame Impala, is back with its fifth studio album, Deadbeat. This record represents a significant evolution in Parker's sound, moving into "club-psych explorations" and "future primitive rave act" territory.

The album was deeply inspired by the "bush doof culture" and rave scene of Western Australia, with a sound defined by its "distinct minimalism and crunch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorded primarily in Parker's hometown of Fremantle and his studio, the album is a testament to his continued mastery, pushing his sound into new dimensions while exploring more direct and playful songwriting.

For Fans Of: LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers, Justice, Daft Punk

Pre-save this album now on Spotify

Sudan Archives - THE BPM

Sudan Archives performs on the West Holts stage on Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sudan Archives, the stage name of American artist Brittney Parks, is set to release her third studio album, THE BPM. The album is her most ambitious to date, blending club sounds from Chicago and Detroit with a wide range of diverse dance styles.

She is noted for taking a "dancefloor-ready approach to her unique brand of violin-infused music," stepping into a new persona called "Gadget Girl," who represents her connection with technology and "hyper-independence."

While the album is made for "dancing the night away," it also explores lyrical themes of mental illness, self-love, and heartbreak, showcasing a more confident and refined Sudan Archives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Fans Of: Francis Bebey, Asim Gorashi, Detroit techno and Chicago House

Pre-save this album now on Spotify

Soulwax - All Systems Are Lying

Soulwax performs live in Spazio Incet the Todays festival on August 27, 2016 in Turin, Italy. | Awakening/Getty Images for City of Turin

Soulwax, the Belgian electronic duo, return with their first new studio album in eight years, All Systems Are Lying. The album is described by the brothers as "a rock album made without any electric guitars," built entirely from modular synths, live drums, and processed vocals. Its sound incorporates elements of post-punk electronic funk, drawing on influences from bands like LCD Soundsystem and Depeche Mode.

The album's concept is a "fractured mirror held up to modern society on the brink," where truth is distorted by filters and algorithms. With decades of experience remixing and producing for the likes of Daft Punk and Arcade Fire, the album is a testament to their continued innovation.

For Fans Of: LCD Soundsystem, Daft Punk, The Chemical Brothers

Pre-save this album now on Spotify

Militarie Gun - God Save The Gun

Militarie Gun will release their second album through Loma Vista Recordings this weekend. | Nolan Knight

Militarie Gun's highly anticipated new album, God Save The Gun, is a sonically daring and deeply personal record. The album confronts cycles of self-doubt and self-destruction, with frontman Ian Shelton admitting to battling inner turmoil.

Its cover art depicts Shelton as a cult leader, a subtle nod to the commodification of art and the idea of a charismatic rock messiah. The album moves effortlessly between blistering punk aggression and reflective introspection, all while retaining a glimmer of humanity and humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a powerful statement from a band that is not only fulfilling their potential but also crafting one of the most exciting rock records of the year.

For Fans Of: Fugazi, Black Flag, Born Against, Robert Pollard (Guided by Voices

Pre-save this album now on Spotify

What other albums are due for release on October 17?

There are a wide variety of other albums due for release on October 17, catering to a diverse range of musical tastes. Here is a bulleted list of some of the most notable releases:

Ashnikko - Smoochies

bar italia - Some Like It Hot

Boz Scaggs - Detour

Casey Dienel - My Heart Is An Outlaw

Chrissie Hynde - Duets Special

Miles Kane - Sunlight In The Shadows

Nathan Sykes - Ultraviolet

Of Monsters and Men - All Is Love And Pain In The Mouse Parade

Paz Lenchantin - Triste (Debut solo LP of ex-Pixies bassist)

Poliça - Dreams Go

Skullcrusher - And Your Song Is Like A Circle

Steve Martin and Alison Brown - Safe, Sensible And Sane