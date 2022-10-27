New Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough makes Children in Need visit to Belfast charity

Circusful, funded by BBC Children in Need is a project for young people across Belfast living with a variety of additional needs. Circusful welcomes young people through their doors into a nurturing and artistic space to develop new skills and help them grow in confidence via a series of circus workshops and performance opportunities.

During the visit, Dean met with children and project workers at a session at Suffolk Community Centre to find out more about the support on offer at Circusful and take part in circus skill activities with the young people teaching Dean skills such as plate spinning, diabolo, hula hooping and stilt walking.

Following the visit, Dean said: “It’s been amazing to head home to Belfast to see BBC Children in Need’s funding in action. Spending time with the young people at Circusful today was an important reminder of just how vital BBC Children in Need’s role is in supporting children and young people to reach their potential in what are undoubtedly challenging times for so many.“When I was a child I used to attend a youth project very similar to this, which was also supported by BBC Children in Need, so I know just how important and what a positive impact groups like this can have on a young person’s life.“Everyone has been incredibly welcoming and the teams passion for what they do for these youngsters need was plain to see.”