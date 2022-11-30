The top 100 Christmas films with the most votes on IMDB were analysed to discover which ones are available on major streaming platforms.

New research has discovered some of the major streaming service’s value for Christmas films, with Netflix being the most worthy of your money.

Experts at New Casinos analysed the top 100 Christmas films with the most IMDB votes and gave an index score to each film based on their position in the ranking. The score of each film was given to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ if available with a subscription and then totalled to find the film index score, which was divided by the monthly subscription fee to determine the final value score.

It's A Wonderul Life is just one of many favoured festive films that can be viewed on streaming platforms

Taking the title of the best value streaming service for Christmas films is Netflix. With a value score of 240.62, combined with the cheapest subscription fee of £6.99, Netflix is certain to keep you feeling festive over the Christmas period – and the platform boasts the highest film index score, so take your pick from family films like The Christmas Chronicles or comedies such as The Office Christmas Party.

Amazon Prime is in second place, earning a value score of 184.33. It may have the highest fee of the three streaming services, £8.99 per month to be exact, but it certainly redeems itself with its high film index score of 1657.11. The streaming service is the one for you if you particularly enjoy a Christmas classic, with the subscription including films such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), It’s a Wonderful Life, and the beloved rom-com Love Actually for no extra cost.

Last is Disney+, which sees a value score of 173.49. While the streaming service may not be the best value of the three, it does offer some of the top Christmas films with the most IMDB votes that we all know and love, such as Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

A spokesperson from New Casinos commented on the findings: “As we enter the Christmas period, nothing gets us feeling more festive than cosying up and watching a Christmas film – but with a range of streaming services, there can be uncertainty as to which one can fulfil our desires without splurging too much. It’s interesting to see just how much higher the Netflix value score is than Amazon’s, and it is certainly useful to see where our money is better spent.”

