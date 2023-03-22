Ciaran Hinds will appear alongside The Fews Ensemble in a concert entitled The Passions

Following on the extraordinary success of the ensemble’s Soldier’s Tale by Stravinsky which toured Ireland in 2018 and 2022, the actor will perform with the string quartet in the final act of the concert entitled The Passions.

The Passions feature Boccherini’s Stabat mater, Haydn’s Seven Last Words of Christ and Mark Strand’s Poem after the Seven Last Words.

Joanne Quigley McParland said the Easter series is a unique and innovative experience for music lovers:

“This is a wonderful opportunity to hear the original version of Boccherini's Stabat Mater for solo soprano and strings alongside Joseph Haydn’s Seven Last Words of Christ with poetry by Mark Strand read by Ciarán Hinds.

“It will be a world-class event which approaches this deeply significant moment in the Christian calendar in a surprisingly secular way and we cannot wait to perform it.”

The Oscar-nominated Belfast-born actor Ciaran Hinds is known for a range of screen and stage roles. He has starred in feature films including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. He is currently starring in the comedy-drama The Dry, which is set to stream on ITVX from tomorrow (March 23).

The Fews Ensemble is supported by the Arts Council for Northern Ireland, Newry, Mourne and Down Borough Council and the Lottery.

The Passions will appear in Belfast’s Harbour Commissioners Office at 8pm on April 6 and Riverside Church, Newry at 7.30pm on April 7.