NI businesses urged to join biggest Halloween celebration in Europe

Northern Ireland businesses are being invited to be part of the biggest Halloween celebration in Europe, as details of the 2022 Londonderry Halloween programme are revealed.

A special event will take place to help businesses maximise trading opportunities during the festival, which this year takes place from October 28-31.

The event will take place in the Guildhall on Tuesday, September 13, from 11.30am – 1.30pm, and will offer businesses an insight into the plans for this year’s festivities, as well as provide advice on how to best tap into potential business opportunities.

This year’s jam packed programme will be delivered at sites across both the Cityside and Waterside, with the Awakening the Walled City Trail weaving its magic throughout the city from Friday October 28th – Sunday October 30th. Halloween night sees the triumphant return of the traditional Halloween Carnival Parade, back after a two-year break, and set to attract tens of thousands of revellers for an unforgettable on street celebration.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, councillor Sandra Duffy, said she hoped to see a good turn out from the local business community.

She explained: “Halloween presents a fantastic opportunity to promote local business, with a huge influx of visitors many of whom stay for the duration of the Festival. It also presents the chance for businesses to get creative and use the Halloween theme to promote their products and services.

“The hospitality industry in particular enjoys a real boost in trade, and I would really encourage local businesses to embrace the celebrations and explore ways to tap into the trading opportunities available. I hope to see a great turnout at this event, and some creative new ways to enhance the visitor experience throughout the festival.”

The four day Halloween extravaganza will also include an extensive programme of family friendly events taking place at the Guildhall, with an extended children’s programme running throughout the festival and lots more highlights still to be announced.

The Carnival Parade will bring the festival to a thrilling close on Monday night as some of the City’s finest performers bring the story of the 9th Wave to life, reawakening the river Gods for a fearsome display of magic and mayhem led by some of our most spooky spirits of the deep. The celebrations will culminate in the Festival Finale fireworks with all eyes on the River Foyle for a deathly display of pyrotechnics.

Head of business with Council, Kevin O’Connor, added: “This year’s festival programme is just fantastic and promises to bring a welcome boost to City Centre footfall with four days and nights of activity. It’s been a very challenging few years for the local tourism and hospitality industries, and we have been working closely with local businesses to identify ways they can maximise all opportunities at Council events.

“Local people just love Halloween and in previous years we’ve had some brilliant Halloween makeovers, with premises completely transformed in keeping with the spirit of the event. I would encourage all local businesses to come along to the Guildhall to see how they can be part of the celebrations.”