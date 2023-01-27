The Gettys will travel to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th Grammy Awards 2023, having been nominated for their album Confessio – Irish American Roots.

A landmark moment in the pair’s career, which has seen them rise to fame as the world’s most successful hymn writing duo, the local couple are nominated alongside world-renowned artists such as Willie Nelson, the Gaither Vocal Band and Karen Peck & New River.

They are nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album Category which is for albums that feature more than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

Northern Irish Christian songwriting husband-and-wife duo Keith and Kristyn Getty

Described by the couple as their “love letter to Northern Ireland”, Confessio showcases 15 modern and timeless hymns including renditions of Be Thou My Vision, Amazing Grace and It Is Well With My Soul, as well as their own In Christ Alone and Immigrant’s Song.

Recorded on the North Coast as the Getty’s spent time at home during the pandemic, Confessio traces their journey back to Northern Ireland to explore the connection between the island’s enduring faith music heritage and its legacy in America, from St Patrick and Be Thou My Vision to their own work and Kristyn’s duet version of In Christ Alone with Alison Krauss.

It highlights traditional Irish melodies and instrumentation and features performances from an array of guests including multiple Grammy-award winning artists Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs and Kirk Whalum, as well as their daughters making an appearance.

The couple’s Grammy nomination comes ahead of the Sing! World Tour which will kickstart at Belfast’s SSE Arena before shows in the Star Theatre, Singapore and the Sydney Opera House, Australia.