NI Opera returns to the Grand Opera House with Puccini’s Tosca, after their critically acclaimed production of La Traviata in 2022.

Tosca is an operatic thriller set in Rome, taking place over one day, making it one of the most intense and exciting operas ever written.

Floria Tosca is a beautiful soprano, deeply in love with painter Mario Cavaradossi. When the corrupt Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia, discovers that Mario has been helping political prisoners escape, he sees a way of forcing Tosca into the ultimate sacrifice to satisfy his lust. Scarpia will entrap her and try to get rid of her lover… who will survive?

The new production of NI Opera's Tosca will be directed by Cameron Menzies

The dramatic force of Tosca and its characters continues to fascinate both performers and audiences.