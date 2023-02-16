NI Opera embarks on new season with rendition of Puccini's Tosca
The operatic thriller set in Rome is oe of the most intense and exciting operas ever written
NI Opera returns to the Grand Opera House with Puccini’s Tosca, after their critically acclaimed production of La Traviata in 2022.
Tosca is an operatic thriller set in Rome, taking place over one day, making it one of the most intense and exciting operas ever written.
Floria Tosca is a beautiful soprano, deeply in love with painter Mario Cavaradossi. When the corrupt Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia, discovers that Mario has been helping political prisoners escape, he sees a way of forcing Tosca into the ultimate sacrifice to satisfy his lust. Scarpia will entrap her and try to get rid of her lover… who will survive?
The dramatic force of Tosca and its characters continues to fascinate both performers and audiences.
Directed by Cameron Menzies, it will be performed with the Ulster Orchestra and the NI Opera Chorus on September 9, 12, 14 and 16. Visit www.niopera.com/.