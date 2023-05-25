Irish singer/songwriter Cheryl-Ann has released the music video for her summer pop single, Young Forever - available now on all major streaming platforms.

Cheryl-Ann, a bubbly, poppy personality and musical artist loved for her live performances, has again captivated audiences with the single, which is bursting with enthusiasm for youth and love, and is something of a breath of ‘fresh air’ in what is an increasingly cynical society.

The song has a stubbornly catchy chorus, the kind you find yourself repeating in the shower, and a post-chorus that you might well be singing for the rest of the day.

Cheryl-Ann delivers a powerful yet youthful and joyous performance in the video for what could surely become one of 2023’s summer anthems.

Cool FM’s John Kearns is said to be a big fan, and he picked Cheryl-Ann’s single as one of his recent Essential Tracks on Cool Drive.

