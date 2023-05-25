News you can trust since 1737
NI singer/songwriter Cheryl-Ann releases new video to accompany single Young Forever

The video is now available to view now via all major streaming platforms including YouTube
By Joanne Savage
Published 25th May 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read

Irish singer/songwriter Cheryl-Ann has released the music video for her summer pop single, Young Forever - available now on all major streaming platforms.

Cheryl-Ann, a bubbly, poppy personality and musical artist loved for her live performances, has again captivated audiences with the single, which is bursting with enthusiasm for youth and love, and is something of a breath of ‘fresh air’ in what is an increasingly cynical society.

The song has a stubbornly catchy chorus, the kind you find yourself repeating in the shower, and a post-chorus that you might well be singing for the rest of the day.

    Cheryl-Ann delivers a powerful yet youthful and joyous performance in the video for what could surely become one of 2023’s summer anthems.

    Cool FM’s John Kearns is said to be a big fan, and he picked Cheryl-Ann’s single as one of his recent Essential Tracks on Cool Drive.

    NI singer/songwriter Cheryl Ann has just released the music video for her new single, which is already being touted as a serious contender for 2023 summer anthemNI singer/songwriter Cheryl Ann has just released the music video for her new single, which is already being touted as a serious contender for 2023 summer anthem
