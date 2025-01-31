Northern Ireland Country Awards: Hottest night of the scene's calendar to be held in honour of Big T, as stars getting their stetsons and cowboy boots ready

NICMA host Malcolm McDowell and the late great DJ Trevor 'Big T' Campbell.

The biggest stars of the country scene are getting their stetsons and cowboy boots ready as the hottest night of the year is just a fortnight away.

The annual Northern Ireland Country Music Awards (NICMAs) take place on February 17, and are set to honour the brightest and best from established stars to up-and-coming talents.

Now in their fifth year, the 2025 ceremony is set to be a bittersweet affair, as it will be held in tribute to the man synonymous with country music across the province, the late great radio DJ Trevor ‘Big T’ Campbell.

The country music world was heartbroken when Big T passed away in November after a brief illness.

The 50-year career of Ireland's 'First Lady Of Country', Susan McCann, is to be honoured at this year's ceremony.

A vital figure to generations of artists and fans in the scene, his loss has left a major hole in Northern Irish country.

That’s why the NICMA organisers wanted to pay tribute to his life and influence by staging this year’s awards in his honour.

Host Malcolm McDowell told the News Letter: “Big T was always the inspiration to every aspiring new artist and was held in the utmost respect by everyone who knew him. He played music on its merit and was fair to everyone.

“He particularly encouraged and nurtured younger singers, giving them a platform to be heard on his Sunday night show.

Cliona Hagan performs at this year's Northern Ireland Country Music Awards.

“Big T was responsible not just for the popularity of country music in Northern Ireland over the last five decades, but also for producing and maintaining the careers of so many stars – a gentleman that gave himself and his time so selflessly to everyone and made dreams come through for so many of us.

“Big T leaves a huge void in our hearts and an even bigger legacy behind. We will never forget him but instead fondly remember and be eternally grateful for his life and friendship. The 2025 NICMAs will be held in his honour.”

This year’s ceremony returns to the four-star Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, scene of the first year of the awards.

Among the stars set to join is Ireland’s “First Lady of Country”, Susan McCann.

Louisiana-born singer Robert Mizzell performs at the NICMA ceremony in February.

The County Armagh-born singer, best known for her 1977 Irish chart-topper "Big Tom Is Still The King", has performed far and wide over her 50-year career, ranging from the Grand Ole Opry to touring Russia, and appearing in Dollywood to singing for two American presidents.

Her star-studded career at the top of the biz will honoured on the night – and she’s aslo accepted an invitation to become and honorary ambassador for NICMA.

Tyrone singer Cliona Hagan, a double-winner who last year picked up the ‘best female artist’ and ‘most glamorous female’ goings, headlines the awards.

Other special guests performing on the night include Louisiana-born Robert Mizzell, County Tipperary singer and editor of RSVP Country Magazine Trudi Lalor, and Ireland’s newest country star, Derry native David James.

The awards will see more than 40 performers coming together on the same stage for one very special night, plus a large attendance of other stars, promoters and industry professionals.