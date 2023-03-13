An Irish Goodbye, which won the Oscar for best live action short film, follows the story of two estranged brothers, played by James Martin and Seamus O'Hara, who come together after their mother's death to fulfil her bucket list.

Mr Martin is the first star with Down's Syndrome to win at the Academy Awards.

His father Ivan Martin said: "It's an amazing feat. It's something that nobody can ever take away from him. When you're the first to do anything, it's there for life and that's how it is with him," he told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.

James Martin's father Ivan Martin at their family home in south Belfast with a miniature Oscar statuette after An Irish Goodbye won the Oscar for best live action short film at this year's Academy Awards

Mr Martin said his son attended the Elton John after-party following the ceremony.

"All I ever wanted was for James was that he'd be happy and, I tell you what, he's happy now," he added.

"It's been a journey.

(L-R) Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, Seamus O'Hara, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film award for "An Irish Goodbye" and guest attend the Governors Ball during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

"You get to the Oscars and everybody keeps saying the prize is getting there but, truth to tell, you want to win.

"And I had my doubts about it because one of the opposition films was a Disney film and they had in the last week... they had really been ramping up the promotion for it.

"But calm heads won it in the end and An Irish Goodbye (is) a film we can all be proud of."