Northern Irish Christian hymn-writers Keith and Kristyn Getty have earned their first Grammy nomination for their album Confessio – Irish American Roots in the Best Roots Gospel Album category.

Described by the couple as their “love letter to Northern Ireland”, Confessio showcases 15 modern and timeless hymns including renditions of Be Thou My Vision, Amazing Grace and It Is Well With My Soul, as well as their own In Christ Alone and Immigrant’s Song.

Recorded on the North Coast as the Getty’s spent time at home during the pandemic, Confessio traces their journey back to Northern Ireland to explore the connection between the island’s enduring faith music heritage and its legacy in America, from St Patrick and Be Thou My Vision to their own work and Kristyn’s duet version of “In Christ Alone” with Alison Krauss.

Grammy nominees Keith and Kristyn Getty.

It highlights traditional Irish melodies and instrumentation and features performances from an array of guests including multiple Grammy-award winning artists Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs and Kirk Whalum as well as their daughters making an appearance.

The Gettys are nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album category alongside Willie Nelson, the Gaither Vocal Band and Karen Peck & New River. The category is for albums that feature more than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

The 65th GRAMMY Awards 2023 will be held on Sunday 5 February at Los Angeles’ Cyrpto.com Arena. To Download “Confessio – Irish American Roots” click here.

Commenting on the nomination, Keith Getty said: “We made this album when we were home with our four daughters in Northern Ireland during Covid. It started one day as I was at Ballycastle harbour looking out to sea, thinking of our heritage and the gift it is to be from here. The album is a love letter to our home: the place that gave the origins and the meaning to why we write hymns; from its first hymn writer St Patrick and his ‘Confessio’, to ‘Be Thou My Vision’, to our own journey writing ‘In Christ Alone’ and other modern hymns. Some of the tracks were simply recorded in the outdoor ‘Cove’ in our home outside of Bushmills, with one even recorded at ‘Harrys Shack’. So it’s funny but also lastingly beautiful to think we’re going to the Grammys because of it!”

Keith added: “Kristyn and I are grateful to have contributions on this album from legends such as Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss, and Kirk Whalum as well as many of our own team. We are honoured to be nominated for our first Grammy award, and we hope the project shines a greater light on the Christian heritage of the West, the importance of hymn singing, and the beauty of Christ.”

Keith and Kristyn Getty are best known for writing many popular modern hymns with veteran English songwriter and worship leader Stuart Townend.

Due to the success of "In Christ Alone", the duo has spearheaded the modern hymn genre.

Other popular hymns include "The Power of the Cross", "The Lord Is My Salvation", "By Faith", and "Speak O Lord".

